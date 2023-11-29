The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Major breakthrough a huge win for Wagga cancer patients

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has secured a deal with government to bulk bill cancer patients in Wagga
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has secured a deal with government to bulk bill cancer patients in Wagga

Wagga cancer patients have been thrown a lifeline after the NSW government announced treatments will be bulk-billed from next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.