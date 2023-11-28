Grand $6.6 million plan for major Camp Kurrajong expansion

A Wagga campsite could soon undergo a multi-million dollar overhaul after redevelopment plans were lodged with council just months after concerns were raised about the future of two local groups.
The NSW Scouts-run Camp Kurrajong on Oura Road at Eunanoreenya will see a $6.6 million face lift next year, pending council approval after development plans were lodged last week.
Plans reveal the new facility will have a 132-bed capacity, almost double the 76 beds already at the site according to a Scouts NSW website.
A raft of new buildings and facilities are on the cards, includgin an amphitheatre, archery course, tree ropes course and tower and zipline.
A Scouts NSW spokesperson said the project has been funded through the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program which aims to support recovery through rebuilding resilience in rural communities.
They said the "exciting project" would see the site transformed into an accessible, modern and contemporary activity centre for the Riverina region and beyond.
"The project will see the demolition of many of the existing buildings on site, making way for new accommodation lodges, a meeting hall/conference space, commercial kitchen and dining area, and new amenities," the spokesperson said.
The camping and activity areas will also receive a facelift with the site to welcome a new activity tower and flying fox.
Scouts NSW said the submission of a development application (DA) to council was the culmination of extensive planning for the project.
The spokesperson said the project has been in the planning phase for the past 18 months and that a "robust government framework" was established late last year to ensure the project is successfully delivered.
While the site will be operated by Scouts NSW and accessed by scouting groups from across the nation, it will also be open to school groups, community and corporate groups," the spokesperson said.
An extensive analysis on bushfire, ecological and flooding impacts has also been undertaken by the project manager.
"The redevelopment will be sympathetic to the natural environment," the spokesperson said.
Once the DA is approved, Scouts NSW expects construction to begin in early 2024 with a completion date likely later that year.
It comes barely two months after concerns were raised about the future of Wagga and Kooringal Scouts as two leaders announced they were stepping down.
But Scouts NSW reiterated it was "committed to supporting the Riverina region."
"This project will work to support new jobs and roles for both employees and volunteers," the spokesperson said.
"Once complete, the project will require a combination of volunteers and paid employees to ensure ongoing financial sustainability and the delivery of impactful programs and services."
The camp received $459,000 in government grants to renovate the facility back in mid-2021.
