Countdown is on as Riverina community in bid for lunar legacy

A Riverina community could soon make intergalactic fame if it wins a contest to name for a new moon rover this week.
Coolamon is one of just four names shortlisted for Australia Space Agency's first lunar rover, set for a moon landing in 2026.
The name was one of more than 8000 submitted for the semi-autonomous rover which will collect lunar soil as part of a NASA mission.
Despite its Riverina namesake, Coolamon was actually suggested by a Victorian entrant who said the "multi-purpose, sustainable tool used for gathering and carrying" captures "the essence of our Indigenous heritage and connection to the land."
But Coolamon mayor David McCann believes it's also a great opportunity to help put his shire on the map.
"It's quite an exciting opportunity to put a little bit of the Riverina on the moon," Cr McCann said.
"The fact our local AFL football team is known as the Coolamon Rovers, we tend to think the name fits really well.
"We'll have to ask they paint the rover green and white to fit in [with the team's colours]."
Cr McCann is also optimistic about the positive impact a successful Coolamon vote could have on tourism across the region.
"We have a lot to offer in the Coolamon Shire - not just in the Coolamon township, but right across the shire," he said.
"There are great towns and villages all with quirky and specific attractions, so it helps put our name out there and hopefully it will attract people to come out and have a look."
Voters have until Saturday, December 1 to lock in a Riverina name for the rover.
For more information visit space.gov.au.
