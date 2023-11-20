The competition to name Australia's lunar rover has narrowed down with the final four to be decided by public vote.
The Australian Space Agency has announced the four shortlisted names after more than 8000 entries were submitted.
In September the agency called for suggestions on a title for the Australian-made, semi-autonomous rover to launch as part of a future NASA mission to the moon.
It's expected the locally designed and built rover will go to the moon as early as 2026 to collect lunar soil.
The public now has until December 1 to vote for its favourite name from the shortlist of Coolamon, Kakirra, Mateship and Roo-ver.
The names were judged on creativity with consideration given to those that were short and identifiable, inspirational, without acronyms and unique to not be confused with existing names.
The winner will be announced on December 6 at the 16th Australian Space Forum in Sydney.
Voting is open now at space.gov.au
Coolamon (Anil, VIC) - Capturing the essence of our Indigenous heritage and connection to the land, a coolamon is a multi-purpose, sustainable tool used for gathering and carrying.
It symbolises the balance between utility and respect for the environment, mirroring our approach to space exploration.
Kakirra (Hamilton Secondary College, SA) - Translated from the Kaurna region in Adelaide, Kakirra means 'Moon'... and is a tribute to the history of Australia, just as the rover is about the future of this country.
The rover is very important to lunar expeditions and is a big step for Australia.
Mateship (Joseph, VIC) - From the spirit of the Anzacs, to your mate at the local footy club, it's a crucial part of Australian culture.
Whether you're young or old, live in the city or in the outback, we all possess this indescribable trait. Let's say 'G'Day Mate' to new horizons and the lunar surface.
Roo-ver (Siwa, NSW) - Our lunar rover deserves to be named after something iconically Australian, reflecting the Aussie spirit as we launch into this new endeavour.
A kangaroo is part of the Australian Coat of Arms and it's time for Australian science to take the next leap all the way up into space.
