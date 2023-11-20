The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Shortlisted names for Australia's lunar rover go to public vote

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
November 20 2023 - 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of Australia's lunar rover. Picture supplied by Australian Space Agency
An artist's impression of Australia's lunar rover. Picture supplied by Australian Space Agency

The competition to name Australia's lunar rover has narrowed down with the final four to be decided by public vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.