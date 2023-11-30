The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Bittersweet time for Geoff, who fears dying with dignity here will be difficult

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 1 2023 - 5:00am
The legalisation of voluntary assisted dying laws has been bittersweet for Geoff Burch, who lost his wife Suzanne two years ago to cancer. Picture by Ash Smith
Voluntary assisted dying became legal in NSW this week, but residents in Wagga may struggle to access the service.

