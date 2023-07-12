Riverina women seeking access to abortions should encounter fewer hurdles and not be forced out of the region for help following changes from the drugs regulator.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved an application from MS Health to remove restrictions on the prescription of medical abortions with MS-2 Step, with the major changes coming into effect and drastically widening access from August 1.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said the barriers to abortion access in the community were well known - a lack of registered prescribers, and cultural stigma associated with seeking reproductive healthcare.
Councillor McKinnon said most women in the community - which has had notoriously limited access to the reproductive care - would be "thrilled" by the changes.
"If people can't get access to that medication option quickly, they have to access 53 a surgical abortion, which they can't get locally. Then it's about having to travel to either Queanbeyan or Albury," she said.
"That inherently carries more risks, because it's going through a surgery. It's much better if things can be dealt with quickly and locally.
"I'm thrilled this is going to open up people's options more."
Previously, medical practitioners were required to register and be certified to prescribe MS-2 Step and pharmacists had to register to dispense it. These additional steps meant only 1 in 10 medical practitioners can prescribe MS-2 Step and 3 in 10 pharmacists can dispense it.
Under the TGA's new rules, all doctors will be able to prescribe MS-2 Step, and all pharmacists will be able to dispense it.
It also adds prescription via nurse practitioner to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), increasing the number of providers across the country who can receive rebates.
Under the current rules, medical abortions with MS-2 Step are available to women up to 63 days pregnant. After this, surgical abortion is the only option. This more invasive procedure is available up to 22 weeks pregnancy under normal circumstances.
These changes were flagged earlier this year by Health Products Regulation Group's (HPRG) Chief Medical Adviser Dr Robyn Langham in the Senate Inquiry into Universal Access to Reproductive Healthcare.
He said during the inquiry the changes were medically sound, and important enough to justify fast approval.
While turning every doctor and practitioner expands the number of options women have when seeking an abortion, it does little to address the cultural barriers in places like Wagga.
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said women trying to access services through the centre often report being rejected, shamed, or directly told "no" when seeking out reproductive healthcare from local doctors.
"There are issues in terms of the way women are treated in pharmacies, there are issues in terms of the way women are treated in doctors surgeries," she said.
"While the access is there, that doesn't mean they have to enable it, so it's a little bit worrying.
"We know there are doctors in the community who just don't support it at all, but I hope with enough talk, with enough conversations about it in the community, people will be obliged to follow through."
Murrumbidgee Local Health District MLHD say the changes will not affect the abortion services being provided at its women's clinic, which began providing termination assistance in June last year.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
