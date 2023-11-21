A popular Wagga watering hole is seeking approval for a massive makeover which will see big changes to its internal layout.
The Victoria Hotel, located on Baylis Street, has put forward a development application to Wagga City Council for the approval of renovation plans estimating $1.8 million.
Plans include the demolition of a wall at the back of the venue to create access to the bistro via the rear carpark and Baretta Lane and the demolition of the existing timber fence and gate.
They would be replaced with a new fixed louvre fence, wall and gate.
New signage in and around the site and a hand painted mural at the rear of the hotel along the wall which is currently green are also among the plans proposed.
Victoria Hotel owner Fraser Haughton said the biggest upgrades will be internal if plans are approved.
"We are wanting to upgrade the facade of the pub," he said.
"We are wanting to upgrade the internal layout, upgrade the fixtures and fittings in the bistro area and upgrade our game room and the beer garden."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The makeover won't be subtle, with plans set to impress all.
"People should absolutely expect change, we want to create a better facility with upgrades to the bars, better lighting," Mr Haughton said.
"It's time to give the hotel some TLC (tender love and care)."
While Mr Haughton said the upgrades will elevate customers experience, they want the feel of the pub to remain the same.
"The Vic is a genuine institution in Wagga that caters for so many different groups and that wont change," he said.
"We want people to have something to be proud of and we are looking to renovating."
Mr Haughton said he is just waiting on council's decision to fine-tune plans.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.