The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Popular Wagga pub, Victoria Hotel, proposes $1.8 million plans for makeover

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Plans have been put forward for a $1.8 million makeover of popular Wagga pub the Victoria Hotel. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Plans have been put forward for a $1.8 million makeover of popular Wagga pub the Victoria Hotel. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A popular Wagga watering hole is seeking approval for a massive makeover which will see big changes to its internal layout.

Local News

