The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
BoM issues severe weather warning for Riverina, predicts intense rainfall, hail

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:43pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a sever thunderstorm warning for Wagga and the wider Riverina. Picture supplied
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a sever thunderstorm warning for Wagga and the wider Riverina. Picture supplied

Residents are being warned to put their vehicles under cover with hailstones and intense rainfall expected for Wagga and the wider Riverina.

