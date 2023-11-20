Residents are being warned to put their vehicles under cover with hailstones and intense rainfall expected for Wagga and the wider Riverina.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wagga, Narrandera, Tumut, Junee, Darlington Point and Griffith on Monday afternoon with residents told to be on alert for large hailstones and intense rainfall.
According to the bureau, intense rain could lead to flash flooding in those areas over the next several hours.
Just over 32mm of rain fell at Muttama in the 30 minutes to 3.09pm, the bureau said.
NSW SES is warning residents to move their cars under cover, keep away from waterways like creeks, avoid walking and riding bikes in the rain, seek refuge if trapped by flash flooding, stay indoors, unplug computers and avoid using phones and be vigilant.
Residents are also told to be cautious as recent bush fires followed by rain can increase the likelihood of landslides.
