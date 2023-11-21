Neglected residents are fed-up with a village eyesore and having to travel 25 minutes just to have access to can of Coke.
The Gullie Roadhouse is located on the Sturt Highway at Collingullie and has been closed for the last six months, joining the village's growing list of non-operational businesses.
It was purchased by the current owners in 2018 when a development application was submitted to Wagga City Council seeking approval for the demolition of the general store/service station and the construction of a new service centre.
The application was approved by council in May of 2019, however the owners - who were contacted for comment - decided to operate from the existing premises temporarily before closing earlier this year.
Plans to demolish the existing site and rebuild are yet to be acted on, with applicants having until May of 2026 to act on the approval before it lapses.
The worse-for-wear former business is currently covered in rubbish, bearing bared wire on its windows, has dirt filled bathrooms, suspected broken bowsers and is missing a panel from its large, overhanging sign.
It is another loss for the growing community, with Collingullie Public School in recession, the old post office a hair from collapsing into dust and the nearest businesses selling food and drink during the day a 20-minute drive away.
The Collingullie Hotel serves food and drink but opens from 4pm.
Collingullie Progress Association president Russ Meyers who said with Wagga City Council looking to expand the village's population, they are hoping to garner its support to improve the village's centre.
"We are screaming for a new service station," Mr Meyers said.
"We've got nothing."
The service station, which was once Shell, is in a prime location just outside Wagga on a busy national highway that connects NSW to South Australia.
"It's three and a half acres of gold, but people wont even consider buying out here because when the do, this is what they see," Mr Meyers said.
With no public toilets aside for at the football oval during winter, and unclean toilets at the old service station, and an old post office on its last legs in the centre of the village, Mr Meyers said residents feel neglected.
"We have no facilities," he said.
"We are only asking for a service station similar in size to the one at Uranquinty."
Mr Meyers was born and raised in Collingullie and recalls the days when there used to be three service stations at the location thriving along with the post office.
He hasn't ever seen it as bad as it is now.
That sentiment was backed by Collingullie resident Noel Penfold who said he agrees that the village is in desperate need of a new service station.
"You can't even get a can of Coke in the village until the pub opens at 4pm," Mr Penfold said.
"The old service station is a bit of an eyesore.
"It's been there for a long time and it's served its purpose, it's time for a new one."
The village has been calling on for the demolition of the existing service station to allow for a new one to be built for several years - with some having even attempted to buy in 2018 when it was for sale.
Among the residents attempting to buy the site was Mr Meyers who said they had wanted to buy it to have it demolished.
They have also been vocal in wanting to see the demolition of the old post office which has been non-operational for 49 years.
Residents say the overgrown block, consisting of only the skeleton of what was once the post office building, located next to the old service station poses a fire safety risk to the village.
The owner of The Gullie Roadhouse has been contacted for comment.
