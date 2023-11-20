"KEEP Leeton thriving".
That is the sentiment behind a planned rally in Leeton on Tuesday, November 21 to protest water buybacks.
The rally will be held in Mountford Park from noon to 1pm, with all community members urged to attend.
The event is part of a call to action day across basin communities where many towns will stop for the hour to make their voices heard on water buybacks and what they say will be grave impacts on towns if the federal government proceeds with these buybacks.
On Monday the Leeton Business Chamber issued a plea for residents and the business community alike to get behind the rally.
"Sometimes government's propose poor policies that will hurt communities," Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom said.
"As a member of the Leeton business community we need your support at tomorrow's rally."
The federal government is proposing changes to the Water Act to speed up the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, including lifting the cap on water buybacks and removing socio economic neutrality testing.
"If this Bill proceeds, it will hurt our community badly (job losses)," Ms Maytom said.
"Along with other irrigation communities, Leeton has tried talking sense to the pollies and making submissions, but this is falling on deaf ears.
"Together with council, National Farmers Federation, SunRice, major Leeton businesses and key commodity groups, we are now resorting to a rally in an effort to get government to listen.
"Other business chambers in Griffith and Deni will be supporting their local rallies too."
