A man has died following a tragic crash that shut down a rural Snowy Mountains road for several hours on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Alpine Way at Geehi, south of Khancoban in the Kosciuszko National Park, at about 9am on Sunday following reports a motorbike and a car had collided.
Upon arrival officers found the rider - a 62-year-old man - had died at the scene
The driver of the car - a 25-year-old man - was taken to Tumbarumba Hospital where he underwent mandatory testing.
The road was closed in both directions until around 2.30am on Monday morning when it reopened.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District have established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
