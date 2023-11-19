The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Man dies after car, motorcycle crash on Alpine Way, Geehi

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:43am
Police are investigating the circumstances around a crash which killed a man on Alpine Way. Picture by Ash Smith
Police are investigating the circumstances around a crash which killed a man on Alpine Way. Picture by Ash Smith

A man has died following a tragic crash that shut down a rural Snowy Mountains road for several hours on Sunday.

