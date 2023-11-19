The Daily Advertiser
Snake Gully Cup celebrates rich history of Riverina racing

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated November 19 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 1:00pm
The 2023 Snake Gully Cup was up there with the best on record, according to Gundagai Adelong Racing Club president Michael Crowe. Pictures by Ash Smith
  • Scroll down for 40+ photos from the 2023 Snake Gully Cup

Gundagai's premier racing carnival has been declared the best on record as two perfect days for racing greeted punters back at the track after the challenges of COVID-19 and last year's flood.

