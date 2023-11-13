The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man Phillip John Matier urged cops to 'ask the guys' after lying about highway driving

By Court
November 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North Albury man with dreams of becoming a motor mechanic claimed he was driving at the speed limit when police had just clocked him at 224kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.