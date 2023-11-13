While Christmas is often a time to smile, it's not always a jolly affair with emergency situations unprecedented and some families facing financial hardships.
It is for that reason Wagga Police Station is running its Riverina Police District Toy Drive again this Christmas.
Inspector Jill Gibson is coordinating the event by gathering donations from colleagues, businesses and the community.
Donations will be wrapped and distributed to citizens from overseas, local domestic violence shelters and the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department on Christmas Eve.
"We're doing it again this year because we had such a positive experience last year and we're including the emergency department because emergency works hard 24/7, kids turn up here and it can be the most harrowing experience because they're sick or injured and the staff here do a fantastic job," Inspector Gibson said.
"By providing them things to give the kids during Christmas and throughout the year it will give them an opportunity to spread a bit of cheer and distract them in difficult circumstances."
The drive enables local police officers to give back to the community and engage with residents, an equally rewarding experience for them and the toy recipients.
"It's really good for us as well to give back and be involved in this because obviously we come down to emergency and we deal with domestic violence refuges and our multicultural community is growing and they're amazing people so for us to be able to provide something over Christmas time is terrific," Inspector Gibson said.
"We encourage everyone to get involved."
From books, bubble blowers, Barbies, Care Bears, trucks, footballs and dinosaurs, all toys are welcome as long as they are in packaging.
"If you want to donate, drop your toy down to the police station," Inspector Gibson said.
Inspector Gibson said by doing their bit to spread the cheer it makes their Christmas all the more merrier.
"We have terrific healthy families at home having a great day and we know they are safe and so as part of emergency services, to be here on Christmas sometimes is to make sure someone else is going to be ok and have a great day," she said.
"Also, it's just also about being part of a rural community and part of any community it's important for police to get involved and to give something back because we are fortunate in many circumstances."
