The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Riverina Police District to bring Christmas to the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Christmas is often a time to smile, it's not always a jolly affair with emergency situations unprecedented and some families facing financial hardships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.