A young girl has been flown to a Melbourne hospital with critical injuries following a car crash in the southern Riverina.
NSW Police said the incident occurred near Walbundrie about 3pm on Saturday, November 4, and involved a single vehicle hitting a tree.
"A young girl was airlifted to hospital in Melbourne with critical injuries," a spokeswoman said.
NSW Ambulance said crews were called to Lockhart Road, north of Walbundrie, with the injured patient a female child under the age of five.
The other occupant of the car was not injured.
The child was treated at the scene for injuries to their chest, abdomen and neck, before being transported to Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne via helicopter, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
The helicopter took off from the cricket oval in Walbundrie.
