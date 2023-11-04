The Daily Advertiser
Young girl critically injured in crash near Walbundrie

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 5 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
A young girl has been flown to a Melbourne hospital with critical injuries following a car crash in the southern Riverina.

