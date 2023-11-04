A portfolio of 11 service stations, including eight across the Riverina and one recently destroyed by fire, is attracting huge market interest.
The portfolio includes Mobil outlets at Albury, Coolac, Coolamon, Hillston, Jugiong, Narrandera, Tumut and West Wyalong, along with stores at Coonamble, Denham Court (Campbelltown) and Gunnedah.
Colliers senior executive for Sydney metropolitan sales Samantha Carroll said the properties were available for purchase individually or collectively.
"Portfolio sales are quite frequent in our experience as they offer the ability to broadly market a number of opportunities at one time," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The size of this portfolio is not uncommon.
"The campaign has fielded significant interest for the sites individually, in tranches and as a whole."
Ms Carroll said the portfolio boasted a potential fully leased income in excess of $2.3 million.
The Coolac service station, situated just off the Hume Highway, was destroyed by fire in September 2023.
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, November 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.