TUMBARUMBA'S Molly Bourke will make a flying trip back home to the Southern District on Friday before preparing to ride in the biggest race of her career on Saturday.
Last season's leading Southern District apprentice will return to Wagga on Friday for two rides on Stan Sadleir Stakes day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
She will ride one of her favourites, Go Ellie Go, a horse her father owns in a heat of the Racing NSW rising stars series ahead of a significant day at Rosehill on Saturday.
Bourke will partner Crackalacka in the $500,000 Four Pillars Midway (1500m) on Golden Eagle day at Rosehill.
The 20-year-old acknowledged the opportunity will be the biggest race of her career to date.
"That would be, for sure," Bourke said.
"That horse, Crackalacka, was nominated for The Big Dance, she won the Moruya Cup, but The Big Dance is going to be a hard race and that race looks like a better race for her and has good prizemoney as well. So we thought why not go towards that one.
"Theresa (Bateup) has been great to stick with me. I've ridden the horse ever since I won the Moruya Cup on it and she's supported me the whole way, the horse has been running super so it should be very exciting."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Crackalacka is a $41 chance after gaining a start as the first emergency.
Bourke admits there will be some nerves heading into such a lucrative race but she also pointed out there will be a level of comfort given she's been on Crackalacka's back at her last nine starts.
"Yeah for sure (there will be nerves). To an extent. It's much easier riding for a trainer like Theresa," she said.
"Theresa is very loyal and she puts her trust in you and doesn't give you too many instructions or place too much pressure on you.
"She knows you know the horse so she just lets you be and that helps out a lot, it doesn't put so much pressure on your back.
"But I'll definitely be nervous riding on a big day in such a big race."
Bourke's three kilogram metropolitan claim helps Crackalacka get in with 54kg. She ran third at Kembla Grange last start and Bourke believes she's a live hope in the race.
"Yeah I reckon. The horse has been running super," she said.
"She's had a couple of runs this prep where things haven't gone her way. She's drawn wide and been caught wide throughout.
"Her last run was very impressive, she had a hard run throughout, she copped a nasty bump on the turn and she still flew home, not beaten far.
"She's been against some nice horses leading into this race so I don't think she's out of it."
Before all this, Bourke heads back to Wagga where she will partner Go Ellie Go for her old boss, Doug Gorrel, and her dad in the Class One Handicap (1200m), which is the heat of the rising star.
"Her form hasn't been great this prep but she has had a lot of things go against her," Bourke explained.
"She's not always the easiest horse to ride. The only query would be dropping back to the 1200, I think as an older mare she needs further now. But if she gets everything go her way, she should still run a good race."
Bourke is now apprenticed to John O'Shea in Sydney. She's enjoying her time in the metropolitan area despite the challenges it brings.
"It's going really good, it's starting to pick up a bit more now that the carnival is quietening down a bit," she said.
"It's getting a bit easier to get rides. I'm just looking to get a bit more momentum at the moment.
"It's so competitive up here at the moment so it's good to still keep those connections down that way and come back when I get the chance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.