WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will let barriers decide which way he goes with stable star Another One in the coming week.
Another One is nominated for both the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) on Sunday and the $250,000 Barn Dance (1300m) at Randwick on Tuesday.
Colvin likes the extra 100m of Goulburn but the nominations for the cup are considerably stronger than the country-only Barn Dance.
Danny Beasley is booked to ride at either venue.
"It's just going to depend where we draw," Colvin said.
"I'm going to accept for both places and see how it comes up.
"He's ready to rock 'n' roll. There's two races there, we'll look at the draw and how the acceptances end up and make a decision."
Acceptances for Goulburn are on Thursday, with the Barn Dance field released on Friday.
...
ALBURY galloper Bianco Vilano is Barn Dance bound.
Bianco Vilano cruised to an effortless trial victory at Albury on Saturday, giving trainer Ron Stubbs and connections the confidence they needed to push on after a first-up failure in the Kosciuszko.
Stubbs has nominated Bianco Vilano for both the Goulburn Cup (1400m) and Barn Dance (1300m) but has opted to head to Randwick on Tuesday with the SDRA Horse of the Year.
"I think it will be a marginally easier race than Goulburn. It certainly won't have the depth that Goulburn's going to have so we'll take that path," Stubbs said.
"I said to my track rider this morning that I'd prefer to be over the 1400 but opposition wise, I think we're better suited over the 1300."
Stubbs hopes to see Bianco Vilano back somewhere near his best.
"At the moment, we came home from Sydney with the tail between our legs and that's primarily the reason we trialled him at Albury on Saturday," he explained.
"We can't find a problem with him so we thought we would trial him and see if that shows us anything and it didn't. So we'll progress and I guess this run will be the determining factor which way we go prep wise.
"Obviously if we had a similar result in Sydney we'd be looking towards the paddock. There's plenty of options, it's just a great time of year."
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) is delighted with how Friday's race meeting has come together.
The $32,000 Stan Sadleir Stakes (1400m) is the feature of the eight-race card but the day also boasts a number of other significant supporting races.
The Stan Sadleir Stakes has attracted Rocket Tiger, who returns to his home track for the first time since his fifth placing in the Wagga Town Plate. Rocket Tiger has 62.5 kilograms for the assignment, with Shaun Guymer reuniting with him.
The MTC is thrilled with a field of 11 for the Mountaineer Cup (3200m). Helping attract numbers for the race is the lure of automatic qualification for the $304,000 Jericho Cup (4600m) at Warrnambool next month.
The Mountaineer Cup has attracted the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable, who with lightly-raced stayer Mr Fabulous will be just their third ever starter at Wagga.
There will also be a heat of the rising star series for apprentice jockeys, the MTC Mad Scramble and the Bragger Cup, on what is Tradies day at the MTC.
...
THERE will be significant change at board level at Murrumbidgee Turf Club's annual general meeting next month.
Long-serving directors Bruce Harris, Fiona Horsley and Kerri Reberger are all retiring after significant periods of service.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club has named a race in their honour on Friday.
...
FORMER Southern District trainer George Dimitropoulos wasted no time in enjoying success back in South Australia.
Mouse Almighty was having just her second start from his new Gawler base when she saluted at Morphettville last Saturday.
Dimitropoulos' former apprentice Stacey Metcalfe was reunited with Mouse Almighty ($26) as she grabbed a tight win in the $65,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1000m).
It took Mouse Almighty's career earnings past the $200,000 mark.
...
ALSO scoring an interstate win over the past week was Hardware Lane.
Formerly trained by Mitch Beer, Hardware Lane remains in the same ownership interests but is trained by John Smerdon at the Gold Coast.
Hardware Lane ($3.00) scored a dominant victory in the $28,000 Class Six Handicap (1100m) at Ipswich last Friday in what was just his second start in Queensland.
...
WANGARATTA trainer Andrew Dale looks set to hold a strong hand in Saturday's $18,000 Berrigan Cup (1600m).
Dale, who tied for the Southern District trainer's premiership last season, has half of the nominations for the feature race.
The Dale stable has seven of the 14 nominations, with the field set to be all Victorian.
...
TUMUT Turf Club will hold their first meeting of the season on Saturday.
The annual Derby Day meet is always one of their better-attended meets of the year and again there is plenty of entertainment and fashion prizes on offer.
The club has received 46 nominations for the five-race non-TAB card.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Tumut, Berrigan (non-TAB)
Monday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Saturday: Griffith (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
