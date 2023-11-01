The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Gary Colvin still weighing up Goulburn Cup or Barn Dance for Another One

MM
By Matt Malone
November 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another One, with Holly Durnan in the saddle, after his first trial at Wagga this campaign. Picture by Les Smith
Another One, with Holly Durnan in the saddle, after his first trial at Wagga this campaign. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will let barriers decide which way he goes with stable star Another One in the coming week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.