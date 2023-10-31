Strong start for Mater Dei in schoolboys rugby

Mater Dei Catholic College got their open rugby union campaign underway with a win over arch rivals Kildare Catholic College.
After sustaining plenty of early pressure, Mater Dei scored twice in the first half to lead at the break.
Kildare hit back with two quick tries of their own.
However coach Michael Kanck was pleased with the response from Mater Dei to take a 25-17 victory.
"Every team is pretty rusty in their first hit out but we were fortunate with some of the work we've done over the years the boys had enough basic rugby understanding to get us started," Kanck said.
With only two regular rugby union players in the side, Mater Dei did plenty of defending early before tries to Lincoln Lauder, following his own break down the sideline, and Harry Rich gave them a buffer.
Kildare were able to get themselves on the board before three more tries from Mater Dei gave them a big enough advantage to set up the win.
Harvey Morgan-Campbell's kicking game was very influential while Cody Plum also made his presence felt in the second half.
Kanck was pleased to take a win over Kildare to start the four-week competition.
"It's always good to get one over them," he said.
It sets up a clash with the two first round winners on Monday.
Kooringal High School started their title defence with a 24-19 win over Wagga High School.
Kanck expects they are the team to beat again this year.
"They will be tough," he said.
"They've got some guys with some good rugby experience and we watched their game against Wagga High and across the park they're a strong team."
Kooringal and Mater Dei will kick off round two with the 4.30pm game.
Kildare tackles Wagga High at 6pm.
While Mater Dei had a good win to start the boys competition their girls had a tough test from Wagga High.
Wagga High came away with a 26-0 victory. The other girls game was a scratch match after Mt Austin High forfeited to Kildare.
Mater Dei will be looking to hit back when they take on Kildare in the 5.30pm game while Mt Austin High are hoping to have more numbers when they tackle Wagga High at 7pm.
