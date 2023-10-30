Lochie Painting will become his latest family member to hit the track.
The 16-year-old will make his debut at Leeton on Tuesday night.
He's got two drives for his father Gerald across the eight-race card.
After needing to put in plenty of kilometres heading to Coolamon most weekends to gain his licence, Painting can't wait for his first race experience.
"I'm as ready as I can be," Painting said.
"I'm nervous but confident at the same time.
"I couldn't be more prepared for it."
Painting is a little ahead of schedule after originally eyeing off a debut on his home track Griffith later this week.
However he is hoping his two drives, Most Certain Micky and Zoes Regal, can back up on Saturday.
Both horses were acquired by his father to help the teenager attain his licence.
The 16-year-old was keen to follow the family interest.
"Jack Painting is a pretty popular name and Blake Jones so it runs in the family," Painting said.
"Pop and Dad did it too."
Zoes Regal became Gerald's first runner in 11 years and was sixth in his first run in almost three years in August.
He's drawn four in the IRT Thanks Boots Properties Racing Pace (2147m).
Painting isn't going in with too many expectations.
"It's a pretty hard race with Zoes Regal but we've drawn all right," he said.
"Where we start is where we are going to finish so hopefully we find a good possie as he will set the pace with the other horses."
His first ride is one Most Happy Micky, who has had two starts back off a long break.
He is rated the better of the two chances despite drawing barrier nine.
"He hasn't drawn too good so we're not too sure what we're going to do," Painting said.
"I think we will have come out and have a look and hopefully we can find a possie but he's in a pretty hard race as well.
"If we don't go real good hopefully we can drop a point and find a nice field in Griffith.
"We were pretty happy with his last couple of starts and he's been working up real good so hopefully we can see that.
"I think he will win one, he's pretty fit now and feeling as good as he ever has before."
The first race is at 6.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.