The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Lochie Painting latest in family to hit the track

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lochie Painting will become his latest family member to hit the track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.