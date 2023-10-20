High crime rates across regional NSW have prompted a call for a parliamentary inquiry, which has garnered the support of a Riverina mayor.
The Police Association of NSW, the Country Mayors Association of NSW and the NSW Farmers Association have joined forces to call for the inquiry.
Temora mayor, and Country Mayors Association deputy chairman, Rick Firman said additional protection and a higher police presence was needed in country settings, including across the Riverina.
"We acknowledge that there are some communities that are better off in rural, regional and remote NSW than others," he said.
"When you look at the figures ... there obviously is an issue in relation to equity and we know that there are more people living in metropolitan areas, but at the end of the day rural and regional need we need that protection as well and that police presence."
The call came after the release of a report that was produced by the CMA and compared Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) data with annual police reports to show rates of crime in regional NSW compared to the cities.
The reported show rates of crime across major reportable categories - including vehicle theft, breaking and entering, sexual assault and domestic assault - were higher in regional areas than metropolitan areas.
Cr Firman said he believed the inquiry was long overdue with the crime rates showing there was a need for one.
"The police need to be supported by magistrates and judges and politicians that make the laws and enforce it because a lot of the time you see police do a heck of a lot of great work and then on occasions they get to a court and some may argue that the punishment's not fitting the crime," he said.
"Judges will then respond by saying, well, we're only doing what the law will permit ... in terms of sentencing and working within the minimums and maximums.
"I think that it's very, very overdue."
A quick process is what Cr Firman is hoping for, with an influx of support showing the Country Mayors Association that it isn't alone in its push.
"We think that the support certainly from the Police Association is fantastic and we look forward to government and opposition support as well to ensure that an inquiry occurs sooner rather than later," he said.
"I think the main message is that nobody's thrilled with this and no one's having a go at the police that are serving, but we just want those that are serving to be assisted and enhanced.
"We want the current models of how the system operates looked at and where we can improve."
Country Mayors Association of NSW chairman Jamie Chaffey said the report paints a picture of a "crisis".
"Our already-stretched police officers cannot continue to try to address this impossible challenge," he said.
Police Association of NSW president Kevin Morton said increased police numbers and resources were required to manage the workload.
"As in metropolitan areas, police officers in regional communities are expected to be the 24/7 problem solvers," he said.
" The already stretched workforce is expected to manage an ever-increasing workload with less boots on the ground."
NSW Farmers chief executive Annabel Johnson said while its primary concern was crimes against farming businesses, the report revealed an opportunity to do more to protect everyone in the rural landscape.
"This report is concerning and we would absolutely support a proper review of where police resources are allocated to protect every community and business regardless of where they are in the state," Ms Johnson said.
