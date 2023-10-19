The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City Council to debate Turvey Park childcare centre plans

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fate of a previously-rejected Central Wagga childcare centre development is back in the hands of the city's councillors after revised plans were lodged as part of a review into the original decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.