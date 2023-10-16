A Wagga artist has received a big surprise after an unusual furry resident decided to pay her a morning visit.
Paper Pear Studio and Art Gallery owner Stephanie Day was having a normal Monday morning at home when a large wombat came knocking the back door of her North Wagga home.
"It was so bizarre," Ms Day said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I thought at first it was a cat banging on the door."
As she went to open the door, Ms Day looked down and was surprised to see an "enormous" wombat measuring about 35 centimetres high instead.
Ms Day said he "looked very much like he wanted to join me for breakfast but I wasn't sure what would be on his [menu]".
She said the wombat saw her and "tried to nose at the window" as if to ask: "Are you going to let me in or not?"
But when Ms Day tried to see where the wombat went, he had disappeared.
"For a fat waddler, he took off fast," she said.
"But I did see the cows looking in the paddock, so I think he must have made his way over there.
"Cows are very curious and they show you when there's something strange going on."
However, the unexpected nature of the visit did raise some concerns.
"The wombat was obviously disoriented, which was more my concern, but it wasn't like I could catch it," Ms Day said.
Over the years, Ms Day has had several different animals pay her home a visit, including "the occasional wallaby", foxes, owls and a "brown snake a couple of weeks ago".
But in all her 22 years in Wagga, she has never seen a wombat in the area, let alone one at her back door and believes it was definitely a "one-off" experience.
If members of the public find wildlife in need of assistance, they can contact the WIRES rescue line 1300 094 737. All other forms of contact, including Facebook, are not monitored for rescues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.