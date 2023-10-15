A Riverina village is coming together to save its watering hole.
While the Longhorn Hotel, located in the heart of Illabo, has been taken over by new management, the community has formed a co-operative with the hopes of purchasing and securing the business by Christmas.
The pub, on the Olympic Highway, includes accommodation, a post office and a small general store.
The site is a hub for locals and surrounding farmers, while also catering to big crowds during events like Saturday's Illabo Show.
Illabo Co-Operative chairperson Fiona Hamilton said the hotel was the heartbeat of the village.
"We all rely on the hotel for essential services, including banking, bill payment and postage, staple pantry and food items, newspapers, snacks, coffee and a break for travellers, overnight accommodation for farm and rail workers, and most importantly, a place in which the whole community can enjoy each other's company over a beer and a meal," Ms Hamilton said.
While an asset to the community, the future of the hotel had been uncertain.
"The whole reason the co-operative came about is that the current owner was going to let the pub close if he couldn't get it leased out," Ms Hamilton said.
"We wanted to take the pressure off him and also give the community stability.
"By owning it, the community can decide who to lease the pub out to and if we want to renew a lease."
Ms Hamilton said this way those who love the pub most can ensure it continues to operate.
"When the future and consistency of this is under threat it can undermine the very fabric of the community," she said.
"It has been five months and a lot of work but now we are incredibly excited about the potential for our co-operative.
"Giving the locals and those with past associations with Illabo the opportunity to own a part of the pub gives everyone some skin in the game and a reason to make sure it works."
The new managers took over the business in July and have so far been welcomed by the community.
People can invest in the co-operative for $5000 per head or simply make a donation.
Ms Hamilton said to support the initiative, and to enjoy the fact "you can tell your mates that you own a pub" this Christmas, visit illabo-coop.com
