Driver accused of hitting speed of 224km/h on Olympic Highway at Culcairn loses licence, number plates

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 15 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:02am
NSW Police released an image of the speeding detection, with the driver caught doing 224kmh. Picture supplied
A man police say was caught driving at 224km/h near Culcairn has lost his licence on the spot and had his registration plates confiscated.

