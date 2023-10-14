A man police say was caught driving at 224km/h near Culcairn has lost his licence on the spot and had his registration plates confiscated.
NSW Police said the P1 driver, 27, was detected on the Olympic Highway at 9.25pm on Friday, October 13.
"The driver is restricted to a special speed limit of 90km/h on this signposted 100km/h stretch of road," police said.
"He was charged with driving in a speed dangerous and exceeding the speed limit over 45km/h.
"His licence was suspended on the spot and registration plates confiscated for three months."
The man is due to face court at a later date.
