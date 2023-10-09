The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

No delay: Gladys Berejiklian's spat with ICAC fast-tracked

By Miklos Bolza
October 9 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A legal bid by former premier Gladys Berejiklian to overturn findings she engaged in corruption will be heard as quickly as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.