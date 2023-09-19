MARRAR midfielder Zach Walgers capped off a fine season by winning his first club best and fairest award.
Walgers was crowned Marrar's best and fairest player at the Bombers' presentation night last Friday.
Walgers was a runaway winner of the award, following on from his Gerald Clear Medal victory for the best and fairest player in the Farrer League.
Toby Lawler was rewarded for his best season yet by finishing runner up, while Nick Molkentin and Blake Walker rounded out the top four.
Walgers said it was an honour to add his name to the club's best and fairest trophy.
"Yeah it is. I was having a look at the people that have won it in the past and there is some good people that have won it," Walgers said.
"I just love to add my name to the history books, I guess, and be on the same page as a few of the greats that have played at Marrar.
"That's one of the most significant things that I like to hold with me."
It was further recognition and endorsement for the 25-year-old's best season yet.
He now finishes the year with Marrar's best and fairest, the Gerald Clear Medal, the Farrer League Player of the Year award and was also named captain in the Team of the Year.
"It was a good year in the midfield," Walgers said.
"You're only as good as your ruckman so it's good for me when Molk (Nick Molkentin) is putting it down your throat most games."
Molkentin was named most consistent for the Bombers, while Walker took out coach's award and leading goalkicker.
Bryce Mann was named best in finals, Matt Rynehart was most improved and Walgers also captured player's player.
John Hoey took out a third straight reserve grade best and fairest from Jeremy Graetz, while Jordan Saffery took out the under 18s best and fairest in front of Cameron Walshe.
Tara Taylor took out the A grade netball best and fairest and player's player, with Kadison Hofert runner up.
Madeline Lawler (A reserve), Emily O'Leary (B grade), Madeline Walshe (C grade) and Svannah Godde (under 17) were the other netball best and fairest winners.
Premiership-winning under 18 coach Tim Bourke was named Bomber of the Year. Jeremy Graetz took out the club's most courageous player award, while Jess Walker was named the Bombers' most improved netballer.
