RIVERINA football legend Brad Aiken completed his footy CV at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The only accolade missing from his football resume was premiership coach and he added that as The Rock-Yerong Creek defeated Northern Jets to claim the 2023 Farrer League premiership.
The victory completes a career that includes 10 premierships as a player, along with five league medals.
But biting away at the champion was the fact that a premiership as a coach had eluded him.
It took five grand final appearances to do it but on Saturday, Aiken finally got to scratch that itch.
"It's an awesome feeling," Aiken said.
"It was obviously made known that this was my fifth time as a coach in a grand final and to finally tick that box, it's relieving, it's rewarding but at the end of the day it's the pinnacle and that's what you coach and play for, all the hard work, it's good for it to come to fruition and I'm super proud."
