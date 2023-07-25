Your say: Argue away, but show the proof please

My wife and I have banked with the Commonwealth Bank for some 25 years. We recently decided to open another joint account.
I went into the bank alone but was advised that my wife needed to be with me.
Unfortunately my wife was unavailable at the time so I wouldn't be able to open the account that day so I eventually opened an account in my name only.
I wasn't given an account number but was assured that everything would be set up so that I could access the new account through our linked Netbanking that evening. I was not able to find, let alone access this new account.
The following day (Saturday) I phoned the bank, was put in a queue for 32 minutes and when I was eventually able to explain my problem, the bank representative was unable to locate any details regarding me opening a new account.
Another account was created for me, I was given all the relevant details and advised I would be able to access my new account that evening through Netbanking.
Unable to access this new account the following morning, so this meant another phone call to the bank.
After explaining my problem to three different people I eventually spoke to someone who would investigate. Apparently the account I first opened at the local branch was closed that night - reason unknown.
My second attempt at opening an account was successful, but (wait for it) at a branch in Brisbane - reason unknown.
The sad part about it is that the bank has promised to have the local manager phone me on the next working day and I will explain it again and we will endeavor to sort out what should have been a very simple banking request by a long and loyal customer.
I'm glad I'm retired and have little to do.
I fully support the views of Denis Nickle and Des Carmody in challenging the opinions of other correspondents who push for a no vote in The Voice Referendum (DA letters, July 22).
If only your paper would insist upon correspondents providing references to the evidence upon which they base their assertions so that your readership could properly judge the validity of commentary in which some of your correspondents indulge.
This would assist your readership enormously in judging the import to be ascribed to such contributions.
I will be voting Yes.
As most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high summer temperatures in Europe and the USA.
Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whinging Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States.
However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month.
Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C.
Antarctic waters are 20C above average.
Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot".
This is life-threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth.
How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about climate change, before it is too late?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.