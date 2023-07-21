The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Daily Advertiser letters: What might be is not the same for all in considering Voice debate

By Letters
July 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your say: What might be is not the same for all
Your say: What might be is not the same for all

WHAT HAS HAPPENED BEHIND WHAT IS HAPPENING

Philip Ward (DA letters, July 17) indicates that he will vote "contrary to my conscience" against The Voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.