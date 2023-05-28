The Daily Advertiser
Pilot stable, in hospital after helicopter crash at Wagga Airport

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:00am
A 28-year-old pilot was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after the helicopter he was flying, a Robinson R22 Helicopter, crashed at Wagga Airport. Picture by Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade
A 28-year-old pilot was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after the helicopter he was flying, a Robinson R22 Helicopter, crashed at Wagga Airport. Picture by Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade

A pilot whose chopper crashed and erupted into flames on Saturday morning remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Taylor Dodge

