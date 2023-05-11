A Wagga Rural Fire Service officer has been recognised for his "selfless courage" to save the lives of two people during a flood rescue at the height of last year's floods.
Operational officer Bradley Stewart was awarded with a Commissioner's Commendation for Service at the St Florian's Day Awards in Dubbo last week.
Mr Stewart was recognised for his selfless courage in rescuing a motorist and police officer caught in a life-threatening situation in flood waters on Crooked Creek at Lake Albert, on 31 October 2022.
After receiving a pager activation reporting a car had been swept off a causeway near his home, with the driver trapped inside the vehicle, Mr Stewart responded to the scene.
On arrival, he found the police officer and female driver trapped in the fast-flowing water, holding on to a fence to prevent them being swept away.
By that stage, the vehicle was fully submerged.
Fixing his attention on helping the pair, Mr Stewart advanced on high ground before entering the water and moving to a point where he was able to reach out and help them to safety.
He then conveyed the driver for assessment by a NSW Ambulance crew.
For his courage in acting to save the lives of two people in peril, Mr Stewart was awarded the Commissioner's Commendation for Service.
Responding to the honour, Mr Stewart said his RFS colleagues go above and beyond what is required of them on many occasions "without any recognition or acknowledgement."
"However, on this occasion, the incident I was involved in was noted by persons above me and they chose to honour me with the commendation," Mr Stewart said.
Meanwhile, RFS from across the region have also been recognised for their efforts to help the community during the 2022 flooding event.
Those awarded at last week's event include Moama RFS Captain Todd McCallum; the Mid Murray Support Brigade; Moulamein RFS Brigade captain Alesha Buckley; Moulamein RFS Brigade; St Johns Ambulance SA - NSW flood deployment to Deniliquin, Moulamein, Tooleybuc and Goodnight; Goodnight RFS firefighter Daniel Andrews; Mid Murray RFS group captain Dale Bowles; Mid Murray RFS group officer David Lang.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
