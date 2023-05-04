As sci-fi fans across the world mark Star Wars Day, one Wagga high school has decided to go all out for May the fourth this year.
Wagga Indie School held their very first Star Wars-themed day on Thursday with students and staff decked out in costumes and light sabres for the special occasion.
Assistant head of school Annie Watson set a great example, turning up in a very convincing Princess Leia outfit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A lifelong devotee, Ms Watson was practically born into a household of Star Wars fans.
"My parents were born in the 1960s, so they were at their prime when Star Wars first came out and they have been into it for a very long time," she said.
"So for me, it just kind of started from birth... like a family heirloom."
Ms Watson's favourite character is Princess Leia because she is a "fantastic character and plays a pivotal role in all of the [original six] films."
Indie School national executive principal and Star Wars fan David Pickett travelled up from Wodonga for the big day and said it's in line with what the school is all about.
"We are a socially inclusive school, and we enjoy dressing up for NAIDOC day, RU OK day and footy day," Mr Pickett said.
"It was [Annie] Cooper's idea to do a Star Wars Day and we were pretty excited to jump on board with that."
While planning was a bit last minute this year, they hope to continue the tradition into the future.
Despite sporting a Darth Vader outfit, Mr Pickett said his favourite character is actually Obi Wan Kenobi, while his top film is The Empire Strikes Back.
"The second movie [in the series to come out], it really brings it back to an even duel between good and evil," he said.
The students also turned out some epic costumes, including Cooper Shockley, who sported Boba Fett's Bescar helmet.
Also a pretty big Star Wars fan, he thinks the bounty hunter is pretty cool, while Revenge of the Sith would have to be his favourite film.
Meanwhile, fellow student Alex was also excited to celebrate the occasion and said her favourite character would probably be Ray, although she also does likes the droid BB-8.
"My favourite movie is The Last Jedi. It features Ray and she is really powerful and knows what to do," she said.
"I [also] think it's really important [to have a strong female character like her] because a lot of young girls might look up to her as a role model."
The date for Star Wars Day originated from the pun "May the Fourth be with you", a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you".
Wagga Indie School is a registered and accredited non-government school providing an alternative education for young people aged 15 to 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.