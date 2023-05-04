The Daily Advertiser
Indie School Wagga kicks off Star Wars tradition in epic style this May the fourth

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Cooper Shlockley, 17, Indie School assistant head Annie Watson, executive principal David Pickett, Alex Franke, 14, and CJ Dedman, 17 , make the most of May the 4th. Picture by Ash Smith
As sci-fi fans across the world mark Star Wars Day, one Wagga high school has decided to go all out for May the fourth this year.

