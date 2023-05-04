The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

CWA Riverina Group to put motion on dental health in aged care at state conference

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 4 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Wotherspoon, Jacinta Finger and Maree Crosskell at a CWA stall. Picture supplied
Clare Wotherspoon, Jacinta Finger and Maree Crosskell at a CWA stall. Picture supplied

A group of Riverina Country Women's Association members are hoping to change the way dental health is treated in aged care settings at the organisation's state conference next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.