A group of Riverina Country Women's Association members are hoping to change the way dental health is treated in aged care settings at the organisation's state conference next week.
The annual conference, this year held in Bathurst, 24 motions will be put forward to become something the CWA lobbies for at a governmental level.
Uranquinty Evening branch president Maree Crosskell said this year's motion was prompted by member Clare Wotherspoon and her husband, who is a dentist.
"He has been involved with the dental care of the aged for many years and is appalled at the state of teeth of residents in nursing homes and in-home care," Mrs Crosskell said.
"[We hope] for better dental care for our elderly as advocated by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety 2021. This is yet to be acted upon by the government."
The motion specifically asks for the CWA to advocate for a dental benefits scheme for older Australians, mandatory and regular oral health assessments for Australians over 75, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 55, as well as all aged care residents.
The motion also requests the aged care quality standards be overhauled to include oral care standards and that aged care courses include oral health study units.
"Throughout the Royal Commission hearings, a spotlight was shone on the poor state of oral health in the elderly for the first time," Mrs Crosskell said.
"The Federal Government has repeatedly ignored the Australian Dental Association's requests over the last three decades to better fund, support and improve oral hygiene and health."
Other motions to be put to a vote at the state conference include a call for CWA to accept the Uluru Statement from the Heart, that the CWA implement a sustainability policy, and that both state and federal governments should immediately address the national housing crisis.
The CWA State Conference begins on Monday, May 8 in Bathurst.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
