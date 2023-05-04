The Daily Advertiser
Man taken to Wagga Base Hospital after crashing car through The Lawson motel fence, into wall

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 10:14am
Emergency services were called to The Lawson Riverside Suites after a car slammed into the building. Picture by Ash Smith
A man has been taken to hospital after his car ran off the road on a residential Wagga Street and crashed into a motel.

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

