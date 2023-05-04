A man has been taken to hospital after his car ran off the road on a residential Wagga Street and crashed into a motel.
Emergency services were called to Tarcutta Street, Wagga, at about 9.43am on Thursday following reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Upon arrival emergency services, including ambulance, police and Fire and Rescue NSW, arrived to find a black car that had gone off the road, through the front garden of The Lawson Riverside Suites and into the building.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a man in his 30s was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said it was reported that the man suffered a medical episode.
Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson Adam Dewberry said the vehicle hit the building causing "slight structural damage".
"Crews remain on scene cleaning up fuel," Mr Dewberry said.
The incident signalled an emergency alarm to sound - prompting a rapid response from emergency services.
A witness at the scene described hearing "revving" sounds before seeing the vehicle go up the gutter and through the garden.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
