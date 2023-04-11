Plans are afoot to transform a 100-acre hobby farm in the city's south into a multimillion-dollar subdivision.
A development application currently before Wagga city council outlines plans for a 16-lot subdivision around 8 kms from the CBD in Springvale.
The plans would divide a 100 acre "hobby farm" into large "rural residential allotments" with up to five acres of land each and will provide Wagga with much needed housing for a growing city, according to developer Aaron de Jong.
"Council are going to push towards 100,000 people, so progress has got to be made," he said.
Mr de Jong purchased the property five years ago and at that time was advised that it could not be rezoned to a residential usage. But recent changes meant the time was right to cash in on the prime land.
"The option came up to subdivide it so we took it," he said.
"Five acres is not too bad, it's not like they'll be in suburbia, it's got really nice views, they're really good blocks.
"There's not any 5 acre-blocks around, so we've had a fair bit of interest already."
Mr de Jong will be looking at around $650,000 per block, making the potential value of the land upwards of $10 million.
John Mooney real estate will be tasked with selling the plots should the DA be accepted.
Director Jason Kelly said that it's been a very long time since any similar offerings became available on the Wagga market.
"They'll provide a prestige allotment that a lot of people are screaming for to be fair," he said.
"We looked after the stage one and two of this particular subdivision as well for the previous developer who owned all that land there. Then Aaron purchased the remainder," he said.
"At the time ... council probably wouldn't support the idea of further subdivision of the block, but Aaron being quite tenacious got it through and it's a full credit to him."
The first two stages are located on land to the east of the block on Currawang Drive and Pimelea Place, Mr Kelly said, and the 16 new blocks, including one block that Mr de Jong currently lives on, stretches across a large swathe of land adjacent to Dunns road and is ten minutes from Uranquinty Public school.
The development would mean the establishment of two new public roads, as well as the creation of an intersection off Dunns Road and the application asks that council give consideration to reducing the speed to 40 km/hour at the location of the proposed intersection.
Mr Kelly said similar size blocks with existing properties would cost at least $1 million to $1.5 million, so the expected price tag could end up being a bargain for buyers, despite high interest rates and cost of living pressures.
The majority of the blocks will have views to the south east of Wagga, with a couple of blocks to the northside of the property with easterly views.
"It's a beautiful elevated position up there," he said. "I think it will be super.
"I think it's great for the city, it's just there hasn't been anything like this for so long. It'll be really interesting to see how they go."
Mr de Jong, a jeweller by trade and owner of Nugent and Andrea Jewellers, is no stranger to developments with his father and brother as owners of Wagga firm de Jong Homes.
The DA for the subdivision is on public exhibition until April 18.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
