Wagga will be home to the country's first Argan oil Australia distribution hub which is set to open doors this year, providing jobs to 35 employees - hopefully, refugees.
Khalid Nassih, a former Moroccan Diplomat, is set to open the Argan Oil Australia distribution hub in July at a location on Copland Street, with work already under way at the site.
Mr Nassih, whose family members run argan oil companies in Europe and Morocco, decided to operate the hub in Wagga as to spend more time with his wife, Wagga woman Dana Nassih, who has stage four cancer.
In November 2016 Mr Nassih came to Australia as a diplomat at the Moroccan Embassy and previously worked for Moroccan ministers in events, King of Morocco Mohammed VI, Prince Rashid, the late King of Kuwait and King of Bahrain.
It will be the a big lifestyle change for Mr Nassih who will be living countryside running the country's only argan oil distribution hub.
The product is used for cosmetic purposes, most popularly for hair and face treatment.
The hub will distribute the product to company giants such as Coles, Myer and David Jones.
"It will start operating on July 1," Mr Nassih said.
"It will open up about 35 jobs when it's up and running.
"We're hoping we can give jobs to people with disabilities and low socio-demographic - where people have been out of a job for a long time and refugees."
Mr Nassih said it is about creating new opportunities for people within the community.
"It's also about providing opportunities for those people who want to work because here in Wagga we have a high level of jobs available but also a high level of unemployment," he said.
