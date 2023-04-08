The Daily Advertiser
Country's first Argan Oil Australia distribution hub to open in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated April 9 2023 - 2:41pm, first published April 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Ex-Moroccan diplomat Khalid Nassih is set to operate the country's first Argan Oil Australia distribution hub in Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Ex-Moroccan diplomat Khalid Nassih is set to operate the country's first Argan Oil Australia distribution hub in Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga will be home to the country's first Argan oil Australia distribution hub which is set to open doors this year, providing jobs to 35 employees - hopefully, refugees.

