Cassie Flanagan has never been afraid of a new challenge.
Originally training as a school teacher, Ms Flanagan worked in community services before buying O'Brien's Wagga Hot Bake with her husband, Tim.
Now the mother-of-two is making another monumental shift, joining the growing number of women seeking a new start in the horticulture trade.
"I originally started a bachelor of horticulture, but it didn't really suit what I wanted to do, and I'd studied with TAFE before so I was really happy to go back with them," Ms Flanagan said.
"I wanted to get a more hands-on feel ... I prefer to be out here than stuck in a classroom with a laptop.
"You get to actually see what you're doing, the projects are hands-on, and it's more interesting."
The Australian government's Job Outlook says the nation's gardening services industry is set for strong growth in the next year, generating annual revenue of almost $3 billion by 2024.
Ms Flanagan has seen this firsthand, having already secured work at Jayfields Nursery at Pulletop, north of Holbrook.
"It really helps that I get to put into practice what I learn straight away," she said.
According to a spokesperson for TAFE NSW, the number of women enrolled in a Certificate III in Horticulture at the Wagga Primary Industries Centre doubled between 2022 and 2023, and this year's cohort was about 60 per cent female.
TAFE NSW Primary Industries Head Teacher of Horticulture Sarah Cox has watched the industry change over decades, and believes it has a lot to offer, beyond good employment prospects.
"I think people just want to be able to grow things and start saving money - to have a garden," Ms Cox said.
"I think it's very empowering too. It's therapeutic, something they can pass onto their children.
"We're so fast-paced and electronic ... there's something about the slow pace of it that's relaxing."
Like Ms Flanagan, Ms Cox has worn many hats in her life, and engaged with both the TAFE and Australian university systems. She rejects the idea one is superior to the other.
"University is great, but it's slow ... it's important people have a place to get their hands dirty," she said.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
