Trial for sexual and reproductive health scripts supported by Women's Heath Centre

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
February 25 2023 - 12:00pm
A NSW Government trial could see the out of pocket costs for oral contraception fall.

A proposal to allow pharmacists to conduct follow up consultations for some common prescriptions could have a positive impact on women's health in the region, Wagga women's health advocates say.

