The Daily Advertiser
Former RFS firefigher Daniel Dennis bailed over firebug charges after court appearance this week

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:45pm
Daniel Dennis faced the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday charged over allegedly deliberately lighting a fire and making false reports of other fires to Triple Zero '000'.

A former volunteer firefighter accused of going to fight the very fire he lit has been granted court bail on a number of strict conditions, including a ban on contacting Triple Zero and that he not have a lighter or matches in his possession.

Journalist

