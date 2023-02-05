STARTING boarding school at a young age can be a daunting experience, but for fourth generation Yanco Agricultural High School student Logan McFadyen, he has some solid familial advice to lean on.
Logan started in year 7 at the school this week, making him the fourth generation in a long line of McFadyen family members to do so.
Logan's father, grandfather and great grandfather all attended the specialised agricultural boarding school, making the decision for him to do so an easy one for his family.
His grandfather Peter McFadyen said the school had given so much to the family over the years.
"My dad (Bob) went there in the 1930s with his brother, myself and my two brothers were there in the 1960s and early 70s, my three children went in the 90s and early 2000s and now we've got Logan starting there," he said.
"It's pretty special, we're pretty proud to have a fourth generation going through."
The McFadyen family are from Lake Cargelligo and have been for many decades.
In fact, the first generation of McFadyens to go through YAHS would travel from Lake Cargelligo by horse to the boarding school in the 1930s and 40s.
"I was 11 when I started there and close to 18 when I left, it was a great place to learn and grow up," Mr McFadyen said.
"The camaraderie with the students, but also the staff. I loved playing sport as well.
"The school teaches you to look after yourself and you really do make lifetime friends."
For Logan, starting out at YAHS, being a boarder and getting into the rhythm of high school is all something he is still trying to figure out.
However, he said he was enjoying it so far and reported he had already made many new friends during the first week of school.
"It's been pretty good so far, I like it," Logan said. '
"I think ag will be my favourite subject."
YAHS is a co-educational, fully-residential high school, specialising in agriculture.
The school has a long history in Leeton shire and is based on 280 hectares. This includes 180 hectares of intensive irrigation and dry land agriculture, as well as 60 hectares of natural bushland bordered by the Murrumbidgee River.
Mr McFadyen said the bond of students attending the school was one for life.
"It's pretty unique to Yanco I think, we all catch up often," he said.
With Logan starting his YAHS journey this week, his grandfather did have some words of advice for him before he set off.
"I did, I just told him not to be a smart alec," Mr McFadyen laughed.
"He's full of life and full of cheek like most at that age, but I think he'll be fine. Logan is a good kid."
