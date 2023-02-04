Bonza, the first commercial airline to operate a direct route between Albury and the Sunshine Coast, will make its debut official landing on the Border on April 7.
The fledgling airline which launched its first flight on Tuesday morning to the Whitsundays, will operate return flights between Albury and Maroochydore every Monday and Friday.
Its first flight from Sunshine Coast to Albury on April 7 will depart Maroochydore at 3.55pm and arrive at Albury at 6.05pm.
On the same day, a flight will depart Albury at 8.05pm and arrive at Maroochydore at 10.10pm.
On April 10, a flight from the Sunshine Coast to Albury will follow the same times, but the later flight will leave Albury at 7.20pm and arrive at Maroochydore at 9.25pm.
The no-frills budget airline had already sold more than 10,000 tickets in four days after its first flights were put on sale last Friday.
Albury Airport team leader Nick Politis said last week Bonza's introduction would be "game changing" for the aviation industry and take Albury's connections to five with routes already established between Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.
"For $69 a flight, a family of four can go up and back for a maximum of $650. In terms of time and cost, it's cheaper to fly directly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast and the same from the Sunshine Coast to Albury."
In early December, the sight of a Bonza aeroplane at Albury had plane spotters and curious onlookers flocking to the windows at the observation deck at the airport.
Bonza confirmed the Boeing 737 Max 8, "Bazza", was there as part of its preparations for its historic route between Albury and the Sunshine Coast.
