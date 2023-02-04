The Daily Advertiser

Bonza reveals schedule for first flights between Albury and the Sunshine Coast

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 5 2023 - 10:53am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Onlookers watch from the observation deck at Albury Airport as a Bonza jet touches down as part of flight preparations. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bonza, the first commercial airline to operate a direct route between Albury and the Sunshine Coast, will make its debut official landing on the Border on April 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.