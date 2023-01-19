After decades locked away in Sydney warehouses, a collection of unique Wiradjuri artefacts have been returned to the Riverina.
The seven cultural objects - which include a parrying shield, a shovel and five clubs - were collected in the 1860s on Ganmain Station, but have spent the past 40 years being stored by the Australian Museum.
Following lengthy consultations with local Aboriginal elders, the objects have been returned to Wiradjuri country through a long-term loan with the Museum of the Riverina.
Members of the Wiradjuri community welcomed the return of the objects during a smoking ceremony before they were put on display in the museum.
Aunty Mary Atkinson was involved in the group who secured the return of the objects, believed to be from the 18th century.
She said it was "emotional and uplifting" seeing them finally back in the hands of Wiradjuri people during the smoking ceremony.
"It's about making our young ones and our people proud of who we are and where we have been our whole lives," Aunty Mary said. "I felt a sense of pride and I can't wait to bring my 14 grandchildren in here to see them."
The Australian Museum's First Nations director Laura McBride said returning historic Aboriginal objects back to their original regions is one of the museum's key commitments.
"Undertaking long-term loans is a way in which we can return objects back on country, so they are more easily accessible to their communities," Ms McBride said.
The Museum of the Riverina's Botanic Gardens site will open to the public at the end of February.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
