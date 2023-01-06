As the sun rose over the Riverina on Thursday morning, a lone kayaker drifted past Wagga Beach, swiftly making his way downstream.
The calm water, bathed in sunlight, couldn't be more different to the last time Matthew Eldred attempted the 1100 kilometre voyage down the Murrumbidgee River.
His first effort began at Jugiong in mid-October, just as heavy rainfall began to batter the region, filling dams to the brim and transforming the river into a chaotic funnel of quick-flowing water.
"It was absolutely hectic and just pure stress. The river was so swollen you couldn't actually tell where the main channel was anymore," Mr Eldred said.
With more rain on the way, the 33-year-old decided to call off the attempt about halfway into his second day, pulling in at a bank 120 kilometres downstream of his starting point.
But from the moment he returned home to Strathalbyn, a small town about 50 kilometres from Adelaide, he began looking up forecasts and planning his next effort.
After securing time off from his work as a systems engineer, Mr Eldred officially began his second attempt on Wednesday, January 4.
He expects it to take at least another 20 days to reach his target, the Victorian town of Robinvale, which is just downstream from where the Murrumbidgee connects to the Murray River.
While it is still early days, Mr Eldred said the journey so far has been "amazing" and exactly what he was hoping for.
"The best thing has probably been the beaches. I just didn't expect them to be on almost every corner," he said.
"You can also see that all the fallen trees and debris which have been stuck in the river since the floods are just going to be perfect habitats for fish and wildlife."
His kayak is adorned with strapped-down supplies, including everything from drinking water, food, a tent and electronics.
He expects the difficulty to ramp up as the river begins to slow further downstream.
"Once I get passed Narrandera it's going to start slowing down and crossing the Hay Plains is just going to be very hot," Mr Eldred said.
"I've got to be very careful about the heat and the weather that's going to be coming since I'm doing it in the middle of summer."
Mr Eldred kayaked the full length of the Murray River in 2019 and now wants to tick off all the great rivers that feed it.
"It's a path less travelled and it just gives you the chance to slow down and actually enjoy what you're seeing and the country you live in," he said.
"The reason why I'm doing these rivers is just because they're there."
Mr Eldred is documenting his journey to friends and family on the 'A Paddlers Life' page on Facebook.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
