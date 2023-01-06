The Daily Advertiser

NSW government launches multicultural mental health phone line

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:55pm, first published January 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multicultural Council of Wagga case worker Luke Delaney says adapting to a brand new culture and language can be very stressful for many migrants in the Riverina. Picture by Madeline Begley

Luke Delaney sees first-hand the mental health struggles faced by many migrants in Wagga, as they are forced to navigate through a brand new culture and restrictive language barriers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.