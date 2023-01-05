More than 1600 people in the Riverina were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the two weeks leading up to New Year's Eve, according to the latest data.
The NSW COVID-19 data weekly overview report released on Thursday recorded 1632 coronavirus cases in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) between December 18 and December 31. Of those, 66 people were admitted to hospital, and seven spent time in intensive care.
In the two week reporting period, one person died with the virus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a COVID-19 update on December 22, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the statewide wave of new cases had peaked, but advised community members to remain vigilant.
"I'd like to remind everyone about the importance of staying at home if you have cold and flu symptoms. If you need to leave the house, please wear a mask and practise good hand hygiene," she said.
"During this holiday period, consider testing to protect your friends and family who may be more at risk of serious disease."
There were 59,652 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the two weeks leading up to December 31, a significant drop compared to the previous fortnight, in which 78,530 cases were reported.
Case numbers in the region have been climbing steadily over the last few months, with 688 cases reported in the week ending December 3.
In the week ending December 17, there were 801 new cases reported in the MLHD. Of those, 33 people were admitted to hospital, with three people in intensive care.
Three people died with the virus.
The latest advice from NSW Health is to access anti-viral medication should you be at a higher risk of serious illness.
If you cannot access your GP to discuss anti-virals, you can call the COVID-19 flu care and home support line on 1800 960 933 to help you check if you are eligible and access them if so.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.