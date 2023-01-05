The Daily Advertiser

MLHD records more than 1600 COVID-19 cases in fortnight leading up to December 31

Georgia Rossiter
January 5 2023
The amount of COVID-19 cases in the Riverina rose over December, with the majority not needing hospital care. File picture

More than 1600 people in the Riverina were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the two weeks leading up to New Year's Eve, according to the latest data.

