The Daily Advertiser

Major slump in motorists nabbed at major speed camera hotspot, but fines remain high

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Able Driving School instructor Glen Gaudron has criticised the lack of visibility of mobile speed camera warning signs. Picture from file

Five months after speed camera warning signs returned across the state the latest data suggests they're working.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.