Five months after speed camera warning signs returned across the state the latest data suggests they're working.
But despite a significant drop in the number of Wagga drivers fined for low range speeding offences of 10km/h and under, a sizeable number are still being caught out.
Since the warning signs became mandatory in April, more than 2000 drivers across the city have still been hit.
Between November 2021 and March this year, 985 motorists travelling on Docker Street were hit with a total of $125,361 in fines.
In comparison, that number of fines dropped by over a quarter for the period from April to August with 724 drivers fined a total of $100,804.
In response to major criticism over the visibility of speed camera warning signs, Transport for NSW recently revealed it has taken steps to improve their visibility.
But Wagga driving instructor Glen Gaudron remains skeptical.
"It's yet to be seen whether the [state government] does make the cameras more visible, or whether they continue to hide around," Mr Gaudron said.
"They weren't supposed to be hiding the cameras in the first place."
He also called for greater scrutiny on where all the money raised by mobile speed cameras is going.
"With all the millions raised [by Transport for NSW], I'd like to know where it's being put back into road safety.
"Apart from saying it's going towards road safety, there's been no big announcements of how they're spending all that money.
"They need to be held accountable and show where it's all going."
According to the Transport for NSW website, fine revenue from all mobile camera detected speeding offences goes into the Community Road Safety Fund which supports priority road safety programs.
"The majority of investment in infrastructure safety upgrades is spent on roads in country NSW, which is where two-thirds of road deaths in NSW occur," the TfNSW website states.
Following recent revelations TfNSW has cracked down on mobile speed camera visibility, it has now confirmed these changes took place over June and July this year.
During that time, TfNSW worked with mobile speed camera vendors to establish new standards to ensure visibility of roof top signs.
These standards require the mobile speed camera operator to assess environmental factors such as trees and other large objects and sight lines to the mobile speed camera at the start of each deployment.
TfNSW deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation, Tara McCarthy said the state government is committed to increasing community awareness about the use of mobile speed cameras and to slowing drivers down.
"All mobile speed camera vehicles in NSW have bright and distinctive livery and a double-sided retro-reflective rooftop sign stating 'Your speed has been checked' which is always deployed when the car is carrying out enforcement activities," Ms McCarthy said.
"By comparison, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria have completely covert mobile speed cameras, while Queensland's program has 30% of its fleet covert as well," she said.
"Additionally, we are rolling out 1000 permanent signs around the NSW road network reminding motorists that mobile speed cameras are in use and that they can be caught speeding anywhere, anytime."
Ms McCarthy said speeding is a network-wide issue that occurs across all hours of the day.
"Mobile speed cameras encourage drivers to stay under the speed limit at all times and can operate at any time," she said.
"There is no such thing as safe speeding, regardless of the time of day or night and motorists should always adhere to the speed limit."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
