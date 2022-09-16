A Riverina paramedic says hiring more staff is a "Band-Aid solution to a failing health system" after the latest ambulance response times showed no improvement.
The Bureau of Health Information's (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly report for the April-to-June quarter revealed the median ambulance response time for emergencies was 16 minutes in NSW.
In Wagga, the median response time was 13 minutes for a P1 (lights and sirens) emergency, two minutes longer than the same time last year.
For the highest priority emergencies, Wagga ambulances took a median time of eight minutes - two minutes longer than 12 months ago.
Australian Paramedics Association delegate, and Gundagai-based paramedic, Gary Wilson said the numbers were the worst on record.
"Spending hours at Wagga hospital is incredibly frustrating," Mr Wilson said. "Our community will continue to suffer and our patients will have bad outcomes until the government acts."
In June, the state government announced $1.76 billion to employ more than 1800 extra paramedics and other additional staff to address long wait times.
Mr Wilson said more paramedics would not fix the systemic issues in the hospitals that cause delays.
"It's been easier to use paramedics as a Band-Aid for a failing health system because we'll step up for our community even if it hurts us, and it has," he said.
"I thought years ago it was as bad as it could get, but the system is in crisis."
Mr Wilson also said Wagga and the wider Riverina region would miss out on most of the new paramedics because they were already designated for other struggling districts along the coast.
It comes as the BHI reported there were more than 3500 people on the wait list for non-urgent elective surgeries at Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance described the April to June quarter as "one of the busiest" for out-of-hospital care.
In a statement, the organisation attributed the poor results to a combination of the latest Omicron COVID wave, flu season and the return to "normal" for paramedics, with more car accidents, assaults and falls recorded.
"We acknowledge the significant increase in demand for ambulances has had an impact on the timelines of care provided by NSW Ambulance," the statement said.
"We thank the community for their understanding throughout this most challenging period."
For emergencies triggering lights and sirens, the state's median response time was 16 minutes, three minutes longer than last year.
The median response time for the highest priority emergencies was nine minutes, just one minute under the benchmark target time.
The median response time for Wagga was calcuated for the Riverina, which includes Griffith, Tumut and Tumbarumba.
