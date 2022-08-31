A Wagga nurse has called the Victorian plan to fund nursing degrees "a kick in the teeth" for overworked and exhausted health workers in NSW.
The neighbouring state announced more than 10,000 future nurses will complete their undergraduate degree for free, and others who enter postgraduate studies for nursing will be eligible for scholarships.
Advertisement
All new domestic students who commence a professional-entry nursing or midwifery course in the next two years will also receive up to $16,500 to cover costs.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association vice-president for Wagga Karen Hart said the policy was already attracting NSW health workers to the Victoria.
"It's a big concern for the Murrumbidgee," she said.
"Two enrolled nurses at Wagga Base Hospital have already said they want to move on and complete their registered nursing qualification there. Why wouldn't you go to Victoria?"
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga nurses are set to strike again tomorrow for the third time since the beginning of the year, calling for patient to nurse ratios and fair pay.
Ms Hart said 94 per cent of Wagga union members voted in favour of the industrial action.
"During the first two strikes, there was a lot of anger," Ms Hart said.
"This time, staff are tired, and they feel a bit demoralised. Two staff members broke down in tears when we spoke to them."
Charles Sturt University Associate Professor of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Services Maree Bernoth said the Victorian policy should be a national plan to encourage more people into nursing across the country.
"It's disjointed and competitive," she said.
"There's the potential for rural areas to lose nurses, and we're close enough to the border [in Wagga] for our year 12 students to go to Victoria."
Professor Bernoth said Victoria's strategy was a long term investment and that the NSW government should also improve working conditions to entice those who have left the profession back.
Shifting to nurse to patient ratios, providing support for graduate nurses, and fair pay were among her suggestions to increase retention rates.
"The main reason nurses have left is because of the workload and sheer exhaustion," Professor Bernoth said.
Advertisement
"Money alone will not keep our nurses in the profession."
Wagga nurses will strike for 24 hours tomorrow, Thursday, September 1.
"I'd really implore the community to support us in the strike," Ms Hart said.
"This also affects them, so we need the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.