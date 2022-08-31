The Daily Advertiser

Wagga nurses say healthcare workers will leave the state to study and work in Victoria

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:10am, first published 3:00am
Members of NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Natalie Ellie, Karen Hart, Niamh Web and Roylene Stanley with Wagga MP Joe McGirr. Picture supplied

A Wagga nurse has called the Victorian plan to fund nursing degrees "a kick in the teeth" for overworked and exhausted health workers in NSW.

