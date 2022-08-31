It's not just teachers who make our schools functional, nor is it school principals, in fact, there are several key positions that hold vital roles in the education of our children.
From learning assistants, support staff, and financial officers to ground maintenance, this week those who play crucial roles across schools are being recognised as part of Learning Assistant and Support Staff Appreciation Week.
Lutheran School Wagga alone has three very important long-term staff members who, without them, the school simply wouldn't be operational.
Learning Assistant Philippa Prenzler began her career at Lutheran School in the 2000s, 22-years-ago, and says roles like hers in schools are now more important than ever before.
"It is very important for those children who, if we weren't there, wouldn't achieve to the extent that they can," she said.
"Schools have changed, when I went to school we didn't have very many learning assistants or support staff at all, but I think the role of the teacher has increased a lot and has become much more complex and time-consuming so they really do need the extra support in the classroom to keep the kids on task and help them with their work and to deliver the content."
Having "fallen into the position" Mrs Prenzler said she loves building relationships with the students and seeing them improve.
For Martin Peck who takes care of the school's grounds maintenance, his work can vary from getting toys and hats off of the roof to maintaining the buildings and gardens.
"From the six arches we have here I do anything from cleaning the gutters and toilets, picking up toys off of the roof, balls, hats and just helping and maintaining the buildings and gardens," he said.
Having held a special place in the school community for 12 years, Mr Peck is lovingly referred to as Mr Gardener by the students.
"One of them use to call me Pecky," he said.
Last of all, but definitely not least is the role of finance officer which is filled at Wagga Lutheran School by Jenny Hausfeld who has been in the position for 15 years.
"I love my job," she said.
"I've always been in admin, HR and payroll. I love the HR side of things and just helping people- questions regarding their pay."
Ms Hausfeld is also the school's Fire Aid respondent.
"I do all of the school accounts. My role, there's a lot in it, I help out with the church payroll as well. Most days are the same but sometimes I can be thrown curve balls," she said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
